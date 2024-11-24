Chandigarh Lit Fest kicks off at Sukhna Lake Club

The 12th edition of the Chandigarh Lit Fest (CLF) – Literati 2024, organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), commenced at the Sukhna Lake Club on Saturday with the launch of a book on late Ratan Tata. The festival opened with a musical performance “Chords from the Heart”, by Pandit Subhash Ghosh, followed by the formal inauguration by Sumita Misra, director and chairperson of Chandigarh Literary Society. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Misra said, “Literati 2024 is a celebration of art, culture and knowledge. With 18 sessions, book launches and discussions on topics like AI, law, history and single fatherhood, the festival offers an immersive literary experience.”

Madhav Kaushik, president of the Rashtriya Sahitya Akademi, praised Chandigarh as a hub of intellectuals, noting the city’s rich contribution to Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi and English literature.

The first session of the day featured launch of the book on Ratan Tata: “A Life” by retired bureaucrat Thomas Mathew.

In a session on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, authors Kishwar Desai, a historian, and Navtej Sarna, former ambassador to USA, discussed the tragedy’s untold stories and its long-term impact. Sarna’s novel “Crimson Spring” was also highlighted for its blend of historical events and fiction.

Young poets Randhir Uppal, Wahid Khadial and Jassi Sangha shared their views on Punjabi poetry in the session “Punjab di Zubaan”.

In “Legal Landmarks: Charting the Path of Justice”, lawyers Pinky Anand and Saudamini Sharma discussed significant legal milestones in Indian history.

The session, “Voices of Valour”, featured war veterans General Ian Cardozo and General Syed Ata Hasnain, who shared personal experiences from their military careers.

Misra spoke about her connection to poetry in “Ink and Imagination: Crafting Poetic Worlds”, highlighting her Lucknawi roots and writing in Hindi and English.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor shared his journey as a single father during the session “Daddy in the Driver’s Seat” and discussed his book “Bachelor Dad”. The two-day fest will conclude on Sunday.