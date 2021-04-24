Chandigarh logs 828 Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day spike

Showing no respite, the pandemic continued to surge in the tricity on Friday, with 2,201 people testing positive, up from the previous all-time high of 2,024 recorded just a day back.

Chandigarh, too, hit yet another peak with 828 new cases, while Mohali and Panchkula recorded a slight dip with 920 and 453 cases, respectively.

On Thursday, the three had recorded 634, 931 and 459 cases, respectively, which were the highest for all since the outbreak last March.

Meanwhile, 11 people died, with Mohali district reporting five and the other two recording three deaths each. The second wave’s peak of 13 deaths in a day was also logged on Thursday.

In Chandigarh, positivity rate stood at 20% on Friday, suggesting that of every five people sampled, one was found positive.

The cumulative number of infections has reached 37,232, of which 4,622 cases are active. While 32,180 patients have recovered, 430 have succumbed to the virus. Those reported dead on Friday include a man and a woman aged 45 besides a 60-year-old man.

Five more fatalities took Mohali’s death toll to 529. At 339, Dhakoli reported maximum cases, followed by 316 in Mohali, 95 in Kharar and 66 in Dera Bassi.

The total has reached 40,167, of which 7,602 cases are active. With 484 patients being discharged on Friday, the number of those cured stands at 32,036.

In Panchkula, two men, aged 71 and 75, and a 54-year-old woman, all from rural pockets, succumbed to the virus, taking the district’s death toll to 180.

As many as 18,485 people have tested positive in the district so far, of whom 15,676 have been cured and 2,629 are still undergoing treatment.

All beds for critical patients occupied at PGIMER, GMSH-16

As Covid-19 cases hit a new record in Chandigarh on Friday, both PGIMER and Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, exhausted their capacity to support critical patients.

All 56 ventilator-supported bed dedicated to Covid patients at PGIMER and six at GMSH-16 have been occupied. However, at Government Medical College and Hospital, of 48 such beds, 20 are still available.

However, when it comes to beds with oxygen support, the three facilities are better placed, with 30% beds still vacant.