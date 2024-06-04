Chandigarh Lok Sabha trend: Manish Tewari leads by 6,076 votes after 13 rounds

Former Union minister and INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari is leading over his BJP rival Sanjay Tandon by 6,076 votes after 13 rounds of counting. Former Union minister Manish Tewari is locked in a close contest with his BJP rival Sanjay Tandon in Chandigarh as counting was underway for the Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

Tewari has got 1,92,814 votes against Tandon’s 1,86,738 votes so far.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Till the eighth round, Tewari was leading but the margin came down to 4,991 in the 12th round. However, in the 13th round, the margin went up to 6,076 votes. Now only two rounds of counting are left.

Tewari, a two-time Congress MP, shifted from Anandpur Sahib to Chandigarh in this election. This is Tandon’s debut election after Kirron Kher, who represented the constituency twice by winning on the BJP ticket in 2014 and 2019, opted out.

In 2019, Kher had won the Chandigarh seat by 46,000 votes against Congress’ Pawan Kumar Bansal, who was replaced by the Congress this time.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are fighting this election jointly.

The poll percentage in Chandigarh saw a fall of 2% in the June 1 elections as compared to 2019. 68% votes were polled against 70.6% in 2019 and 73.7% in 2014.