Chandigarh makes masks compulsory in closed environments
With the daily Covid-19 cases rising gradually in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Monday once again made face masks compulsory in closed environments and announced violators will be fined ₹500.
In a notice, UT adviser Dharam Pal, who is also chairperson, state executive committee, State Disaster Management Authority, said, “Wearing of face mask will be compulsory in closed environment like public transport (buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws), cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, shops, educational institutions (colleges, schools, coaching centres), libraries, government and private offices, and all types of indoor gatherings.”
The notice further read that every violator will be fined ₹500 and non-payment of the fine will invite legal proceedings under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Notably, amid sharp decline in cases in March, the UT administration had made masks optional only on April 4, two years after the mask rule was first imposed in March 2020, when the first lockdown was enforced in the wake of the pandemic’s outbreak.
Punjab had also made masks mandatory on April 21, while in Haryana, they are compulsory in four NCR districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar – since April 18.
Unvaccinated kids cannot attend physical classes from May 4
In another restriction, children, aged 12 to 18, who have not received even a single dose of anti-Covid vaccine will not be allowed to attend physical classes at schools from May 4.
The UT adviser convened a high level Covid-19 vaccination review meeting on Monday and directed the UT education department to restrict the unvaccinated students, in the 12 to 18 age group, from attending the classes in physical mode from May 4.
The decision has been taken to protect the unvaccinated children from Covid-19 infection, Dharam Pal said.
The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group commenced on January 3, while that for those aged 12-15 began on March 16. The older children are being provided Covaxin vaccine, while the younger lot are being administered Corbevax vaccine. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
But four months on, Chandigarh has been able to fully immunise only 55% children in the 15-18 age group category, where the target is 72,000, though the first dose coverage has reached 92%.
In the 12-15 age group category, the target population is 45,000, but in over a month only 39% have gotten the first dose, while the double dose coverage stands at 4%.
Special vaccination camps for kids underway
UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “The health department has started organising special vaccination camps in schools, in addition to the vaccination drive underway at health facilities. These special camps are being held even on Saturdays and Sundays. But despite all these efforts, over 40,000 children have yet to receive even the first dose. Children must get vaccinated at the earliest as cases have started rising again.”
On Tuesday, the special camps will be organised at GMSSS, Sector 10; GSSS, Sector 45; GMSSS, Timber Market, Sector 26; GMSSS, Sector 38 (West), GMHS, Maloya RC-II; GSSS, Manimajra Town; GMSSS Dhanas and GMHS, Vikas Nagar.
Apart from this, Covid vaccines for children are also available at PGIMER; GMCH, Sector 32; GMSH, Sector 16; and the Civil Hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45.
Meanwhile, senior officials of the UT education department said they will call a meeting to chalk out a plan to ensure that online classes resume for the unvaccinated children.
Physical classes at Chandigarh’s schools had fully resumed from February 14 onwards. When schools had reopened for Class 10 onwards on February 1, vaccination certificate was mandatory to attend school. But the mandate was lifted when all classes resumed on February 14.
Prayagraj killings: Cops off to Bihar on trail of Kharwar gang
PRAYAGRAJ A police team has been sent to Bihar's Rohtas district in search of absconding members of the Kharwar gang on suspicion of their involvement in the recent murder of five members of a family in Prayagraj's Khevrajpur village. Kingpins Baliram Kharwar and Pradeep Kharwar received bullet injuries during an encounter with police teams while four of their accomplices – Anish Kharwar, Sumit Kharwar, Sandol Kharwar and Amraj Kharwar were also arrested.
SAD takes dig at Punjab CM over Delhi visit
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday took a dig at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over his visit to schools in the national capital to study the “Delhi Model” of education. SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the SAD had some time back advised Mann to visit the meritorious and Adarsh schools established by the erstwhile Akali government so that the neglect they had suffered during the past five years of Congress rule could be corrected.
Covid: Karnataka makes face masks compulsory; spitting in public to attract fine
With Covid-19 cases on the rise in several states, and state governments reintroducing curbs, including wearing of masks, the Karnataka government, too, on Monday, made face masks compulsory in public areas, while also making spitting in such places a punishable offence.
Prayagraj murders:TMC alleges ‘massive cover-up’, says 2 victims raped before being killed
PRAYAGRAJ The Trinamool Congress on Monday alleged a “massive cover-up” in the recent murder of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village of UP's Prayagraj and said that the women members of the family were raped before being killed. A day after, a five-member fact-finding team of the TMC visited the village and demanded a CBI probe into the incident. In a series of tweets on Monday, national spokesperson Saket Gokhale alleged a cover-up over the incident.
BNHS to tag 2,000 birds to study migratory route
Mumbai Close to 2,000 birds, including migratory and resident species, will be tagged by the Bombay Natural History Society in Maharashtra, as part of an exercise to study avian movements along important wetlands of the state. The study was commissioned by the state forest department in July 2021. This study will help understand the population dynamics, movement and dispersal patterns, and threats to various migratory birds.
