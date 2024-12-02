Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Man accuses drug addict son of stealing 5 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2024 08:10 AM IST

The complainant, a resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, who runs an electrical repair shop, told police that he left home at 1 pm; upon returning at 10 pm, he discovered the family’s Honda Activa and ₹5 lakh missing

A Sector-44 resident accused his drug addict son of stealing 5 lakh in cash and a scooter from their house on Saturday.

Chandigarh Police have lodged an FIR on the father’s complaint and launched a search for the absconding accused. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh Police have lodged an FIR on the father’s complaint and launched a search for the absconding accused. (HT Photo)

The complainant, who runs an electrical repair shop, told police that he left home at 1 pm. Upon returning at 10 pm, he discovered the family’s Honda Activa and 5 lakh missing. A cut window net and uprooted grille indicated forced entry. His daughter had returned from school at 3 pm, unaware of any disturbance, and his wife returned home at 7 pm.

He said their suspicion fell on his son, as had left home after collecting some clothes. The keys to the scooter, kept in a locked cupboard, were also gone. The complainant said his son and his friends were behind the theft. Police have lodged an FIR on the father’s complaint and launched a search for the absconding accused.

