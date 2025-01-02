Chandigarh: Man dead as bike skids near Raipur Khurd

A 20-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured critically when their bike skidded and fell near the light point of Raipur Khurd village in Chandigarh early Wednesday morning. A PCR team arrived at the scene and rushed the victims to GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Manish, a resident of Baltana, Zirakpur, while the injured, Pawan Kumar, also belongs to the same locality. According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.30 am when the duo was returning home after New Year’s celebrations on a bike. Pawan was driving while Manish was riding the pillion.

As they approached the light point, Pawan lost balance of the bike, causing both to fall on the road. Manish’s head hit the road causing severe head injuries. Passersby immediately informed the police by dialing 112. A PCR team arrived at the scene and rushed the victims to GMCH-32.

Doctors declared Manish dead on arrival, while Pawan was admitted for treatment and remains under medical care.