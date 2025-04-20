Chandigarh man duped of 46 lakh in investment scam by fake finance group

A city resident has alleged that he was duped of over ₹46 lakh by a fake investment scheme operating under the name ‘Prestige Earning Group’. The accused allegedly continued to make fresh demands under various pretexts, such as taxes, processing fees and more recently, a “security fee” of ₹ 22.31 lakh for the release of victim’s original investment. (File)

The victim, Akash Gupta, a resident of Sector 29B, filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police after being blackmailed and pressured to deposit more money even after losing a significant amount.

According to the complaint, the scam began when Gupta was approached by individuals claiming to be from the ‘Prestige Group Finance Department’. They offered lucrative returns on investments, convincing him to deposit ₹46.47 lakh over time into multiple bank accounts.

Despite repeated assurances, Gupta never received any returns. Instead, the accused continued to make fresh demands under various pretexts, such as taxes, processing fees and more recently, a “security fee” of ₹22.31 lakh for the release of his original investment.

One of the accused, identifying himself as Karan Kumar and claiming to be a financial advisor for Prestige Group, recently contacted Gupta with the latest demand. The complainant has submitted Kumar’s identity card and contact details to the police, along with transaction records as evidence.

The cyber police station has registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2).