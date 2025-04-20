Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh man duped of 46 lakh in investment scam by fake finance group

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 20, 2025 07:02 AM IST

According to the complaint, the scam began when victim was approached by individuals claiming to be from the ‘Prestige Group Finance Department’; they offered lucrative returns on investments, convincing him to deposit ₹46.47 lakh over time into multiple bank accounts

A city resident has alleged that he was duped of over 46 lakh by a fake investment scheme operating under the name ‘Prestige Earning Group’.

The accused allegedly continued to make fresh demands under various pretexts, such as taxes, processing fees and more recently, a “security fee” of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.31 lakh for the release of victim’s original investment. (File)
The accused allegedly continued to make fresh demands under various pretexts, such as taxes, processing fees and more recently, a “security fee” of 22.31 lakh for the release of victim’s original investment. (File)

The victim, Akash Gupta, a resident of Sector 29B, filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police after being blackmailed and pressured to deposit more money even after losing a significant amount.

According to the complaint, the scam began when Gupta was approached by individuals claiming to be from the ‘Prestige Group Finance Department’. They offered lucrative returns on investments, convincing him to deposit 46.47 lakh over time into multiple bank accounts.

Despite repeated assurances, Gupta never received any returns. Instead, the accused continued to make fresh demands under various pretexts, such as taxes, processing fees and more recently, a “security fee” of 22.31 lakh for the release of his original investment.

One of the accused, identifying himself as Karan Kumar and claiming to be a financial advisor for Prestige Group, recently contacted Gupta with the latest demand. The complainant has submitted Kumar’s identity card and contact details to the police, along with transaction records as evidence.

The cyber police station has registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man duped of 46 lakh in investment scam by fake finance group
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On