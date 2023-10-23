News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man duped of 6.4 lakh through fake job offer

Chandigarh: Man duped of 6.4 lakh through fake job offer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 23, 2023 08:12 AM IST

As per police, Navin Gupta of Sector 43 had uploaded his resume on various employment portals, and he said that he got a call on June 22 from a person claiming to be from a national media group who sought ₹6,500 for scheduling an interview

A Sector 43 resident has complained to the police that he was duped of 6.45 lakh on the pretext of providing job by an unknown person claiming to be from a national media group.

He was duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.45 lakh after which he approached the police. (Getty image)
He was duped of 6.45 lakh after which he approached the police. (Getty image)

As per police, Navin Gupta of Sector 43 had uploaded his resume on various employment portals, and he said that he got a call on June 22 from a person claiming to be from a national media group who sought 6,500 for scheduling an interview.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He was later asked to pay money for learning a compulsory course, document verification, medical test and IT training. He was also provided with a forged appointment letter. He was duped of 6.45 lakh after which he approached the police.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the cybercrime police station.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out