Chandigarh: Man duped of ₹6.4 lakh through fake job offer
A Sector 43 resident has complained to the police that he was duped of ₹6.45 lakh on the pretext of providing job by an unknown person claiming to be from a national media group.
As per police, Navin Gupta of Sector 43 had uploaded his resume on various employment portals, and he said that he got a call on June 22 from a person claiming to be from a national media group who sought ₹6,500 for scheduling an interview.
He was later asked to pay money for learning a compulsory course, document verification, medical test and IT training. He was also provided with a forged appointment letter. He was duped of ₹6.45 lakh after which he approached the police.
A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the cybercrime police station.
