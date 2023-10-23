Chandigarh: Man duped of 6.4 lakh through fake job offer

A Sector 43 resident has complained to the police that he was duped of ₹6.45 lakh on the pretext of providing job by an unknown person claiming to be from a national media group. He was duped of ₹ 6.45 lakh after which he approached the police. (Getty image)

As per police, Navin Gupta of Sector 43 had uploaded his resume on various employment portals, and he said that he got a call on June 22 from a person claiming to be from a national media group who sought ₹6,500 for scheduling an interview.

He was later asked to pay money for learning a compulsory course, document verification, medical test and IT training. He was also provided with a forged appointment letter. He was duped of ₹6.45 lakh after which he approached the police.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the cybercrime police station.

