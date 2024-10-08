Chandigarh: Man facing 14 FIRscaught for chain snatching

A 30-year-old resident of Behlana village has been arrested for allegedly snatching the gold chain of a woman in Sector 22-B. The snatching had taken place last month, when the victim, Ujala, was returning home from her morning walk at Nehru Park. (iStock)

The accused, Satnam Singh, has 14 other FIRs registered against him across Chandigarh and Punjab, between 2010 and 2017.

The snatching had taken place last month, when the victim, Ujala, was returning home from her morning walk at Nehru Park. She told the police that an unidentified man had snatched her gold chain, weighing approximately 1 tola, and sped away on a motorcycle towards the Sector 22 civil hospital.

Following a tip-off, police arrested Satnam Singh from near the beat box in Behlana village on October 3.

Police later recovered the gold chain and the motorcycle used in crime from his possession. He was presented before the court, which initially granted a day’s police remand but later extended it to two more days.

Police said the accused, Satnam Singh, has been involved in criminal activities for over a decade.