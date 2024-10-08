Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Man facing 14 FIRscaught for chain snatching

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 08, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The accused, Satnam Singh, has 14 other FIRs registered against him across Chandigarh and Punjab, between 2010 and 2017

A 30-year-old resident of Behlana village has been arrested for allegedly snatching the gold chain of a woman in Sector 22-B.

The snatching had taken place last month, when the victim, Ujala, was returning home from her morning walk at Nehru Park. (iStock)
The snatching had taken place last month, when the victim, Ujala, was returning home from her morning walk at Nehru Park. (iStock)

The accused, Satnam Singh, has 14 other FIRs registered against him across Chandigarh and Punjab, between 2010 and 2017.

The snatching had taken place last month, when the victim, Ujala, was returning home from her morning walk at Nehru Park. She told the police that an unidentified man had snatched her gold chain, weighing approximately 1 tola, and sped away on a motorcycle towards the Sector 22 civil hospital.

Following a tip-off, police arrested Satnam Singh from near the beat box in Behlana village on October 3.

Police later recovered the gold chain and the motorcycle used in crime from his possession. He was presented before the court, which initially granted a day’s police remand but later extended it to two more days.

Police said the accused, Satnam Singh, has been involved in criminal activities for over a decade.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On