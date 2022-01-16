Chandigarh man fined 30,000 for preparing sweets without licence

The court of Chandigarh chief judicial magistrate on Friday slapped a fine of ₹30,000 on a city-based man for manufacturing sweets without a licence.

“The UT food safety department had found a person manufacturing sweets without the requisite licence at Palsora village, Sector 55. A prosecution was launched against the accused and he was convicted under the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006. He has to pay ₹30,000 as fine or can undergo simple imprisonment of one month,” UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said.

During a special drive in November and December 2021, action was initiated in 52 cases where food items were being manufactured or sold without licence, registration or in unhygienic conditions. The conviction and penalty in all cases will be decided by the competent court or adjudicating authorities.

“All food business operators in Chandigarh need to ensure that their food articles satisfy the requirements of the Food Safety and Standard Act at all stages of production, processing, import, distribution and sale within the businesses under their control,” Garg said.