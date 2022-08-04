Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying banned injections

A Sector-56 resident has been awarded 10 years in jail for possessing banned injections.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajiv K Beri also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Yash Pal, 34, who was found guilty under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, a police team on patrolling duty had stopped Yash for checking on suspicion near the bus stop in Sector 56 on September 16, 2019. On frisking him, police had recovered 13 vials of buprenorphine injections and 10 vials of pheniramine maleate injections from his possession.

As he could not produce any permit or licence for the contraband, he was booked and arrested.

The defence counsel argued that Yash was falsely implicated after being picked up from his house much before the day the FIR was registered. Yash also pleaded for leniency, stating that he had a pregnant wife and a young son.

However, the court observed that the prosecution had been able to bring home the charge under Section 22 of the NDPS Act and hence, held him guilty.

The court observed, “The nature of offence and recovery of commercial quantity of buprenorphine injections from the conscious possession of convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency, lest it may give wrong signal to society, thereby encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances, which are hazardous, damaging and are potential reason for spoiling of youth.”

