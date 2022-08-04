Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying banned injections
A Sector-56 resident has been awarded 10 years in jail for possessing banned injections.
The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajiv K Beri also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Yash Pal, 34, who was found guilty under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
According to the prosecution, a police team on patrolling duty had stopped Yash for checking on suspicion near the bus stop in Sector 56 on September 16, 2019. On frisking him, police had recovered 13 vials of buprenorphine injections and 10 vials of pheniramine maleate injections from his possession.
As he could not produce any permit or licence for the contraband, he was booked and arrested.
The defence counsel argued that Yash was falsely implicated after being picked up from his house much before the day the FIR was registered. Yash also pleaded for leniency, stating that he had a pregnant wife and a young son.
However, the court observed that the prosecution had been able to bring home the charge under Section 22 of the NDPS Act and hence, held him guilty.
The court observed, “The nature of offence and recovery of commercial quantity of buprenorphine injections from the conscious possession of convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency, lest it may give wrong signal to society, thereby encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances, which are hazardous, damaging and are potential reason for spoiling of youth.”
-
Chandigarh fencers Kashvi, Yashkeerat to represent India
City's Kashvi Garg and Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer have been selected for the Indian fencing team that will participate in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 to be held in London from August 9 to 20. Kashvi Garg, a two-time national gold medallist will be representing India in epee, junior and women fencing event, along with Taniksha Khatri from Haryana, Dyaneshwari Shinde from Maharashtra, and Pragya Singh and Pooja Dangi from Madhya Pradesh.
-
Inundated fields, submerged crops worry Rohtak farmers
Crops in almost 12 villages in Rohtak have been inundated due to widespread downpours in the last few days. Farmers have accused the administration of not taking appropriate steps in removing the water from fields. A farmer from Khranti village in the district, Sumit Kumar, said his seven-acre paddy crop has been submerged due to rainwater and they have been continuously running pump motors to drain out the water.
-
One held for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested a person for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Lohara village in the district. As per the police complaint filed by Sucha Singh, president of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Lohara, a torn page of 'bir' of Guru Granth Sahib was found in a room of the gurdwara. The gurdwara staff examined the Guru Granth Sahib and found that somebody had allegedly torn “ang” of Guru Granth Sahib.
-
Four killed, 2 injured in gas leak at factory in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh
Four workers were killed and two sustained injuries in a gas leak at a factory in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Rajbir, Ajay Kumar, Jagatpal and Prakash, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the conditions of Mayank and Vikas, both UP residents, are critical. The DC said the incident occurred due to a gas leakage in which four workers died and two are critically injured.
-
Spice of life | Twists, turns in daring dash to meet deadline
Sunday mornings are sacred for all working professionals. One needs the extra hour in bed to rejuvenate or even procrastinate. Most personal work gets pushed to the weekends – very little gets done and the remaining is pushed yet again to the following Sunday. In the government, all field officers are always required to be present and available no matter if it's a festival, holiday or Sunday.
