News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for possessing injection with banned drugs

Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for possessing injection with banned drugs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 11, 2024 02:32 PM IST

The convict, a resident of Sector 40-A, Chandigarh, who was nabbed with the injections in 2018, also fined ₹1 lakh by the court

A local court awarded 10 years of jail to a Chandigarh resident who was arrested with 12 injections containing banned drugs in 2018.

A local court awarded 10 years of jail to the Chandigarh resident arrested with 12 injections containing banned drugs. (HT File)
The convict, identified as Sikander of Sector 40-A, was found guilty under section 22 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and also fined 1 lakh by the court of additional sessions judge Hargunjit Kaur.

According to the first information report (FIR), which had been registered in June 2018 at the Sector 11 police station, police had placed barricades in Sector 25. At around 8.15 pm, a man holding a white coloured polythene in his hand approached the checkpost, but on seeing police, turned away swiftly.

When the police stopped and frisked the accused, they found 12 Buprenorphine injections (2-ml each). The 28-year-old accused could not produce any licence or permit and was booked by the police.

