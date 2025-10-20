Chandigarh: Man gets 10-year jail in NDPS case

The court of additional sessions judge, special NDPS court, Hargurjit Kaur sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment in an NDPS case.

The court sentenced Amit Kumar alias Dairy, resident of Sector 52, Chandigarh, to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him. He was caught with possession of 540 grams of heroin. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional 8 months rigorous imprisonment, court said.

The case was registered on May 12, 2022, when the accused was arrested with the commercial quantity of heroin. The police station registered a case against the accused under Section 21 of the NDPS Act.

During the hearing, defense lawyer Yadvinder Singh Sandhu argued that the accused is married, has a two-year-old son, and is the sole breadwinner of the family. Therefore, he should be shown mercy.

Additional Public Prosecutor advocate Ashok Rohilla countered this argument, saying that 540 grams of heroin was recovered from the accused, which poses a threat to the future of the country’s youth. Such crimes should not be treated with leniency.

The court said that drug trafficking poses a serious threat to society and the nation, and only strict punishment can have a deterrent effect in such cases.

The Judge, while delivering the verdict, said the punishment should serve as a lesson not only to the convict but also to others like him. The court also ordered the accused’s detention period to be adjusted in the sentence imposed.

The trial was completed on October 15, 2025, and the sentence was pronounced on October 17, 2025. The court also directed that the case property be destroyed in accordance with law and that the jail administration be informed upon the payment of the fine.