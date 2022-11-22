Chandigarh: Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

A fast-track court has awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹45,000 to a 44-year-old man for raping a minor girl in his neighbourhood in 2020.

The girl lives with her father, brother and sister.

As per victim’s family, the man used to visit the house when the minor’s father and elder sister were at work and her brother was out playing. He allegedly raped the minor at least on three occasions and he had also threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone.

After the victim’s family complained, police had registered a case under Sections 376 AB (rape on woman under twelve years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sector 26 police station on December 5, 2020.

The man pleaded with the court that he has never been convicted in the past and has an old ailing mother and a six-month old son to take care of. The court however observed, “The saplings of innocent years of childhood are required to be nurtured with love and affection, enabling him/her to blossom into a responsible citizen of society. The heinous act of the accused has replaced the required affection with insecurity and fear. Such a heinous and depreciable act of the accused calls for his strict punishment.”