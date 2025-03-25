Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Man gets 20 years in jail for minor’s rape

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 25, 2025 10:14 AM IST

A case was registered by Sector 31 police station, Chandigarh, on the complaint of the minor’s father in June 2022

A special POCSO court sentenced Satyam Kumar to 20 years in jail for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2022. His accomplice received a one-year term for kidnapping.

The police had registered a case under Sections 363, 366, 376 (3), 376 (2) (N), 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. (HT Photo)
The police had registered a case under Sections 363, 366, 376 (3), 376 (2) (N), 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. (HT Photo)

A case was registered by Sector 31 police station on the complaint of the minor’s father in June 2022. The police had registered a case under Sections 363, 366, 376 (3), 376 (2) (N), 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

The father of the victim had told the police that on June 26, 2022, his 12-year-old daughter left the house without informing anyone. They searched for her a lot, but to no avail. The police took prompt action and recovered the victim along with the culprit. Kumar is a resident of Bihar.

