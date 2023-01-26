Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man gets one-year jail for stabbing neighbour

Chandigarh: Man gets one-year jail for stabbing neighbour

Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:30 AM IST

The accused pleaded he was not guilty and opted for trial. The defence argued that there is no independent witness to the alleged incident and the knife has not been identified by the complainant and there are contradictions in the evidence of the complainant and his father.

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment and 1,000 fine to a Bapu Dham resident for stabbing his neighbour in 2020.

The convict has been identified as Ram Kishan of Bapu Dham Colony, Phase 1.

On July 19, 2020, around 10 pm, victim Ashwani was standing outside his house when the accused got into an argument with him.

Later, the accused came back with a knife and stabbed the victim.

A case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Seven witnesses were examined by the prosecution, including the victim himself. The court observed that the prosecution had proved its case beyond shadow of reasonable doubt against the accused and convicted him.

