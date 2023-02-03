Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man loses 42,000 in credit card fraud

Chandigarh: Man loses 42,000 in credit card fraud

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:07 AM IST

On January 24, the victim got a phone call from a person claiming to be the bank’s employee; the caller told him that if his card was not activated, it will be cancelled and thus took his card’s details for activation

A resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 7 lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42,151 to online fraudsters in name of activating his credit card. In his complaint filed on Thursday, Vishal Nagra said he had a credit card issued by Axis Bank which he never used. (Image for representational purpose)
A resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 7 lost 42,151 to online fraudsters in name of activating his credit card. In his complaint filed on Thursday, Vishal Nagra said he had a credit card issued by Axis Bank which he never used. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 7 lost 42,151 to online fraudsters in name of activating his credit card. In his complaint filed on Thursday, Vishal Nagra said he had a credit card issued by Axis Bank which he never used.

“On January 24, I got a phone call from a person claiming to be the bank’s employee. The caller told me that if my card was not activated, it will be cancelled and thus took my card’s details for activation. I later realised that transaction of 42,151 was done through my credit card,” he told the police.

A case under sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the cyber crime police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out