Chandigarh: Man posing as cop robs ₹14L from CTU’s cash branch at Sector 17 ISBT

A robber posing as a policeman looted around ₹14 lakh from the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) cash branch located at the Sector 17 bus stand complex early on Tuesday, despite a police post being housed in the same building. The Sector 17 police reached the spot and began investigations. (HT Photo for representation)

The CTU cash branch is situated on the first floor of the Sector 17 bus stand. As per police, around 4 am, a youth wearing a police uniform reached the branch. Seeing him in uniform, the security guard on duty, Gaurav, 23, a resident of Balongi in Mohali and a native of Uttarakhand, got scared.

The accused told the guard that illegal activities were going on in the cash branch and that he had come for checking. Under pressure, Gaurav opened the door of the cash branch. Once inside, the accused began questioning him about the locker and keys. After obtaining the information, the robber locked the guard inside a room in the cash branch.

He then opened the locker and fled with about ₹14 lakh in cash. The guard kept shouting for help, but due to noise in the bus stand premises, no one heard him. At around 4.10 am, when a woman employee arrived for the next shift, she heard cries from inside. She opened the latch from outside and freed the guard. Gaurav immediately informed CTU officials, who in turn alerted the police.

The Sector 17 police reached the spot and began investigations. Statements of the guard have been recorded and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned. Preliminary inquiry revealed that a large amount of cash had been kept in the branch due to four consecutive holidays, which the robber took advantage of. Police said efforts are on to identify and trace the accused.