Chandigarh man seeking refund for hard disk cheated of 6.8 lakh

Updated on Aug 31, 2022 01:29 AM IST

A resident of Sector 38, Chandigarh, lost ₹6.8 lakh to a fraudster on the pretext of getting refund for a hard disk purchased online

The fraudster, posing as a representative of the firm which had sold the hard disk, withdrew the money from the man’s account using the Anydesk app. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The fraudster, posing as a representative of the firm which had sold the hard disk, withdrew the money from the man’s account using the Anydesk app. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A resident of Sector 38 lost 6.8 lakh to a fraudster on the pretext of getting refund for a hard disk purchased online.

In his complaint, Mohinder Kumar Malhotra of Sector 38, said that he had purchased a hard disk online for 799, for which he wanted a refund.

Malhotra said he later received a call from a man identifying himself as Abhishek Sharma, a representative of the firm from which he had purchased the hard disk. The caller assured Malhotra of an immediate refund and told him to download the Anydesk app, using which one can get remote access to another device.

Later, Malhotra found that 6.8 lakh had been withdrawn from his bank.

Doctor duped of 3 lakh

A doctor was duped of 3 lakh by a fraudster posing as an army officer. The complainant, Dr Soumyata Tripathi of Sector 37, said that on August 23, she received a call from a person identifying himself Satish, an officer of the Indian Army. He had put a photo in Army uniform as his display picture on Whatsapp.

He asked her to conduct a medical camp for the children of army personnel and told her that she would be paid 20,000. He told her that as per rules, they will pay half the amount in advance, so asked her to open different payment gateways like Gpay, Paytm and Phonepe on her phone.

She said later she found that 3 lakh had been debited from her account.

Job fraud: Ram Darbar man loses 90k

A woman from Ram Darbar alleged that she was duped of 90,610 by an unidentified person who offered to get her a job. Cheating cases have been registered in all three incidents.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022
