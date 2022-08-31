Chandigarh man seeking refund for hard disk cheated of ₹6.8 lakh
A resident of Sector 38, Chandigarh, lost ₹6.8 lakh to a fraudster on the pretext of getting refund for a hard disk purchased online
In his complaint, Mohinder Kumar Malhotra of Sector 38, said that he had purchased a hard disk online for ₹799, for which he wanted a refund.
Malhotra said he later received a call from a man identifying himself as Abhishek Sharma, a representative of the firm from which he had purchased the hard disk. The caller assured Malhotra of an immediate refund and told him to download the Anydesk app, using which one can get remote access to another device.
Later, Malhotra found that ₹6.8 lakh had been withdrawn from his bank.
Doctor duped of ₹3 lakh
A doctor was duped of ₹3 lakh by a fraudster posing as an army officer. The complainant, Dr Soumyata Tripathi of Sector 37, said that on August 23, she received a call from a person identifying himself Satish, an officer of the Indian Army. He had put a photo in Army uniform as his display picture on Whatsapp.
He asked her to conduct a medical camp for the children of army personnel and told her that she would be paid ₹20,000. He told her that as per rules, they will pay half the amount in advance, so asked her to open different payment gateways like Gpay, Paytm and Phonepe on her phone.
She said later she found that ₹3 lakh had been debited from her account.
Job fraud: Ram Darbar man loses ₹90k
A woman from Ram Darbar alleged that she was duped of ₹90,610 by an unidentified person who offered to get her a job. Cheating cases have been registered in all three incidents.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
