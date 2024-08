A local court on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 15 years rigorous imprisonment in an NDPS case. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 1.5 lakh on the accused. (HT photo)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on the accused.

As per the prosecution, the case was registered on December 19, 2022 when a police team nabbed the accused from Sector 37 and recovered 276 grams heroin from his possession.