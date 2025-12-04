Search
Chandigarh: Manan completes 10,000-run mark in BCCI domestic cricket

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 06:06 am IST

Manan, who made his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2011-12 season has transitioned to Chandigarh after the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) earned BCCI recognition in 2019

City’s Manan Vohra has reached a remarkable career landmark by completing 10,000 runs in the BCCI domestic circuit. The right-handed opener, currently representing Chandigarh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Kolkata is in an impressive form and struck two half centuries in the tournament.

Manan Vohra (HT File)
Manan Vohra (HT File)

Manan, who made his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2011-12 season has transitioned to Chandigarh after the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) earned BCCI recognition in 2019. Since then, he has been a cornerstone of Chandigarh cricket and leading the senior team as captain since its inception.

Manan has amassed 3,879 runs in 105 innings of 68 matches in First-Class cricket; 2,630 runs in 74 innings of 75 matches in List A games, and an impressive 3,494 runs from 131 innings in 136 T20 appearances. His journey has also seen him don colours at higher levels, representing India Under-19, India A, and featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for teams such as Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Lucknow SuperGiants.

“Commenting on this landmark, he said that his goal is still alive to don the Indian national jersey and represent India on the ICC’s platform. He added that he remains fully committed to working harder, improving every day and seizing every opportunity that brings him closer to that dream.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Manan completes 10,000-run mark in BCCI domestic cricket
