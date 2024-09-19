Chandigarh mayor cries foul, says MC officials not responding to his letters

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led city mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor on Wednesday wrote to municipal commissioner-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, expressing displeasure at not having received replies from officials at least five matters related to the municipal corporation. Aam Aadmi Party-led city mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said he has written to MC officials on issues that matter to the city. (HT File)

Dhalor said, “In the last 20 days, I have written to the municipal commissioner and sought details on various matters. The letters were marked to the MC officers concerned but the officers are not responding to my queries. I raised the matter of delayed replies with the commissioner and he assured that the information sought will be provided in the next house meeting on September 26.”

This is not for the first time that the mayor has made such allegations against the MC officers. In the past, he has accused the officials of not responding to his calls or text messages, during the monthly house meetings.

In a letter to MC chief-cum-DC Vinay Pratap Singh, the mayor said, “I had written five notes and sought information on the issues related to Chandigarh MC. However, I am writing with great regret that neither have I received any reply to the note yet nor has any official contacted me to explain why they are delaying in reply. It is a clear violation of Section 38(6) of municipal corporation act, 1976, as extended to the union territory of Chandigarh”.

“...it is again requested that the above information be provided as early as possible and action be taken as per rule against the officer for delaying the reply,” the mayor added.

When contacted, the city councillors and former mayors said, “Mayor is the constitutional head of the institute. The officers must respond to his queries and letters.”

Meanwhile, commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “All queries will be suitably replied to.”