Chandigarh: Mayor directs engineers to clear Dadumajra legacy waste dump by April 30, orders mission-mode action

City mayor Saurabh Joshi on Monday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Dadumajra dumping ground and issued strict directions to complete the bio-mining and clearance of legacy waste by April 30, 2026, positively. City mayor stressed that the entire operation must be executed in a scientific and environmentally compliant manner. (HT File)

He was accompanied by MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora and other engineers concerned. During the visit, the mayor reviewed the ongoing bio-mining operations, assessed the pace of waste processing, and interacted with officials and ground staff. He expressed concern over the prolonged environmental impact on nearby residents and emphasised that no further delays will be tolerated.

Taking a firm stand, the mayor directed the chief engineer of the municipal corporation to ensure round-the-clock operations, deployment of additional machinery, and optimal manpower to meet the deadline. He stressed that the entire operation must be executed in a scientific and environmentally compliant manner.

Joshi reiterated that clearing the Dadumajra site is a top priority for the corporation and called for daily progress monitoring. He also instructed officials to submit regular updates and maintain transparency in execution.

The chief engineer assured the mayor that intensified efforts are underway and the target will be achieved within the stipulated timeframe. He said that MC Chandigarh remains committed to transforming the city’s waste management system and ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for all residents.