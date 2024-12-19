Chandigarh MC cancels licences of 2,831 street vendors

The municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday cancelled the licences of as many as 2,831 street vendors for not paying vending fee for even once since their registrations, thus, resulting in a total collective pending amount to a whooping ₹ 47 crore. The move came after the vendors failed to respond to a one-month ultimatum issued by the corporation. The vendors were given a 30-day period as last opportunity for submitting dues. (HT File Photo for representation)

The city has 10,903 registered street vendors in all, divided into three categories - street, essential and non-essential, who were registered in a survey in 2016. They were allotted vending sites for five years and had to pay a monthly licence fee. Of these, only 3,595 are paying up their dues on a regular basis.

As many as 7,308 registered street vendors owe a whopping ₹75 crore as fee to the civic body as of September 18, 2024, and at least 2,352 vendors have not paid the fee even once.

Due date ended on Dec 6

In a public notice, the MC officials said, “In pursuance of the public notice dated November 11, last opportunity was granted to 2,832 street vendors for depositing the outstanding amount, with penalty, within a period of 30 days from the date of issuing the notice. This period ended on December 6 and it has been observed that only one street vendor has cleared his dues and the remaining 2,831 have not cleared their dues despite the last opportunity.”

“Accordingly, it is hereby informed to the public in general and these street vendors in particular, that the licence of these 2,831 street vendors stands cancelled with immediate effect and the preceding of recovery of outstanding dues shall be initiated as per law. The list of the 2,831 vendors, whose licences have been cancelled, is available on MC’s official website,” the notice further read.

As per officials, over 50% of the 2,831 vendors were allotted vending sites across the city. “We will ensure that these vendors do not sit at their allotted sites or set their vends at any other location in the city. Enforcement staff has been instructed to ensure compliance,” MC officials added.

It is pertinent to mention that city councillors repeatedly raise concerns of mushrooming illegal vending that goes unabated, despite having an enforcement wing. Registered as well as unregistered vendors have been operating from unauthorised spaces across the city, occupying corridors, pavements, road berms and even parking lots. Not only this, unregistered vendors can be seen sitting at the Sector-17 Plaza, even when the sector ha been declared a complete no-vending zone. Sector I to 6 and Sector 17 were declared no-vending zones in 2019 and only essential service providers are permitted to operate in these areas. Without being registered or paying any official licence fee to the corporation, such vendors are operating right under the nose of MC without any fear of the enforcement wing.