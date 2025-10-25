Chandigarh MC chief engineer denied extension

Municipal corporation (MC) chief engineer Sanjay Arora was on Friday repatriated to the Chandigarh administration after completion of his one-year tenure, as he was denied extension in the civic body amid dissatisfaction expressed by some BJP councillors over his “working style”.

Arora, who had joined the MC on deputation on October 23 last year, was appointed the chief engineer for a three-year term. As per procedure, the chief engineer’s tenure requires extension after completing each year.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, however, denied the extension on Friday. The order, signed by the superintendent of local government, stated: “UT administrator, in exercise of the powers, is pleased to repatriate Sanjay Arora, chief engineer, MC, to his parent department i.e the engineering department, Chandigarh administration. In addition, the responsibility of the post of chief engineer shall be entrusted to the senior most superintending engineer of the MC, till further orders.”

As per sources, several reasons went against Arora’s extension, including the displeasure among BJP councillors, closeness with opposition councillors, allegations of favouring companies in tenders, and unnecessary delays in several projects.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a BJP councillor alleged, “On the Manimajra Housing Society land auction project, the opposition received internal documents, and he was the one who supplied it to them. He was not allowing any new project work and was shutting down all ongoing projects such as the integrated solid waste management plant, horticulture waste management plant, and others.”

Another BJP councillor claimed, “Arora was blocking new tenders and showing favouritism to a few. Even though MC received special grants, he would halt councillors’ work citing financial constraints. He was also seen favouring opposition councillors.”

Tensions between Arora and BJP councillors are not new. In May, former mayor Anup Gupta alleged that the MC bypassed proper tendering procedures and unlawfully nominated M/s Hardicon Limited, a PSU, for a project without issuing an Expression of Interest (EOI) or Request for Proposal (RFP). In his formal letter to the commissioner, Gupta questioned whether protocols under the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017, CVC guidelines, and the Manual of Procurement of Works 2022 were followed. Arora had denied answering his questions in the MC General House meeting.

Several incidents of verbal spats between BJP councillors and the chief engineer were also observed during House meetings.

Meanwhile, superintending engineer Krishna Pal Singh (horticulture department) may be given the additional charge of chief engineer, as he is the senior most SE in the corporation. During Arora’s appointment, Krishna Pal had also applied for the chief engineer post, but his application was rejected for not meeting the eligibility criteria.