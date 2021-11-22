Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC elections on Dec 24, result on Dec 27
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC elections on Dec 24, result on Dec 27

Nominations will be filed from November 27 to December 4 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 9
The office of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh in Sector 17. Voting will be conducted from 7.30am to 5pm on December 24. (HT file photo)
The office of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh in Sector 17. Voting will be conducted from 7.30am to 5pm on December 24. (HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh will be held on December 24 and the result will be declared on December 27.

Also read: Chandigarh MC polls: Ticket allocation, change in ward dynamics major challenges before Congress

“Nominations will be filed from November 27 to December 4 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 9,” state election commissioner SK Srivastav said at a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday.

He said with this, the model code of conduct has come into force. The electoral process will be completed by December 30.

Chandigarh has a total of 6.3 lakh voters, comprising 3.3 lakh male, 2.99 lakh female and 17 third gender.

The number of polling booths has been increased from 474 to 694.

Voting will be conducted from 7.30am to 5pm on December 24.

Campaigning can be held from 10am to 7pm and it will end 72 hours before polling day.

Special arrangements will be made for Covid-19 patients. They will be able to vote in the last one hour of voting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out