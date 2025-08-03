Chandigarh MC fines Punjab & Sind Bank for violating waste management rules

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is taking a firm stand against institutions that fail to adhere to Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules. In a recent move, the corporation has penalised Punjab and Sind Bank’s Sector 17-B branch with a ₹5,000 fine for illegally stacking construction and demolition waste. This action follows a fine of ₹13,500 levied on Punjab National Bank earlier on July 4, signalling a clear message that no entity is exempt from the city’s cleanliness regulations. Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar has issued a stern warning to all violators, emphasising that no individual or institution is above the law when it comes to maintaining public hygiene. (HT File Photo)

The Punjab and Sind Bank was found guilty of unauthorised stacking of construction and demolition (C&D) waste outside its premises without seeking prior permission, and for failing to clear the debris despite repeated reminders from the civic authorities.

This action was taken after multiple notices and verbal communications failed to elicit any response from the institution. The unattended waste not only posed a public nuisance but also undermined the civic body’s efforts to maintain a clean and garbage-free environment in the heart of the city.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar has issued a stern warning to all violators, emphasising that no individual or institution is above the law when it comes to maintaining public hygiene. He reiterated the corporation’s zero-tolerance policy against non-compliance with the SWM Rules and called upon all stakeholders to act responsibly and in accordance with the prescribed waste disposal norms.

He said the beautification and cleanliness of Chandigarh cannot be compromised and urged all citizens, institutions, and businesses to follow the Rules strictly. Those found violating will face strict penalties without exception,” the Commissioner added.

Commissioner Kumar said that the civic body will continue to monitor violations across the city, and such punitive actions will be taken wherever needed to enforce compliance and sustain Chandigarh’s cleanliness standards.