In an effort to provide clean and inclusive sanitation facilities in the city while empowering the communities, Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) handed over six public conveniences to the self-help groups on Good Governance Day, under the Clean Toilets Campaign. The SHGs will ensure the sustained cleanliness of public toilets. Chandigarh MC hands over 6 toilets to SHGs (HT)

The public conveniences were handed over to the SHGs - Sanjh Self Help Group (transgender), Trisha Self Help Group, Udaan Self Help Group, Swachh Self Help Group, Younger’s Self Help Group - Differently abled, and Guru Valmiki ji Self Help Group - Men. MC aims to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among community members towards the cleanliness and maintenance of these facilities by involving the SHGs.

The toilet grading of 331 citywide public conveniences has also been completed and submitted to the MC team for further necessary review and action.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra expressed her enthusiasm upon the completion of the Clean Toilets Campaign. She stated that access to clean and hygienic sanitation facilities is a fundamental right of every individual. By involving the SHGs, the MC not only ensures that these facilities are well-maintained but also foster a sense of community ownership and empowerment.

The Clean Toilets Campaign, launched by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) on November 19 and commenced on Good Governance Day, aims to improve sanitation facilities across the country. One of the key components of this campaign is the grading of public and community toilets based on predefined parameters.