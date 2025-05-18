Chandigarh MC looking at unipoles to raise revenue

In response to the municipal corporation’s (MC) proposal to set up 124 unipoles across Chandigarh to raise revenue through advertising, the UT administration has given its nod for 54 unipoles in the city’s southern sectors. As per MC officials, the move to expand unipole installations is part of the Chandigarh civic body’s strategy to enhance revenue and reduce dependence on central grants. (Shutterstock)

With the green signal for less than half the requested number, the civic body is now working on drafting a comprehensive set of terms and conditions, aimed at maximising revenue from outdoor advertising, which will be tabled in the upcoming House meeting.

The city already has around 100 unipoles in various sectors. In 2023, MC had identified 124 more locations for erecting unipoles, estimating an annual revenue potential of ₹8 crore. However, in its initial phase, the UT administration has granted approval only for 54 unipoles in southern sectors, which include areas like Sectors 31 to 47, and sectors beyond the dividing line of Madhya Marg.

City mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla said, “The proposal was lying pending for approval for a long time. After repeated follow-ups, we have received permission for 54 unipoles. We will now draft the terms and conditions for allotment, and ensure that the proposal attracts serious bidders and generates maximum revenue. The civic body will float tenders for these sites in the coming months, once the new policy document is finalised. The focus will be on transparency, fair competition and quality control of advertisement structures.”

“Chandigarh currently has around 100 unipoles and the latest addition is expected to not only boost revenue but also streamline outdoor advertising in less-saturated southern sectors,” the mayor added.

As per MC officials, the move to expand unipole installations is part of the corporation’s strategy to enhance revenue and reduce dependence on central grants.

With the partial approval now in hand, officials said they will push for phased approvals for the remaining locations as well. MC will further ensure that all unipoles will conform to urban design standards and will not be installed near roundabouts or high-traffic junctions to maintain road safety.

It is worth mentioning that MC is also planning to generate at least ₹5 crore revenue by allowing advertisements on public toilets, but the plan hit a roadblock with no private firm showing interest despite three rounds of bidding. The civic body had aimed to earn at least ₹5 crore annually by offering advertising rights on around 150 public toilets across the city.