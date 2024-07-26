Chandigarh MC plans to open Sec-38 mahila bhawan for public

Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is planning to open the bookings for Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan in the city’s Sector 38 for the public with reasonable booking charges. The proposed plan will be tabled for approval in the General House of the MC on Friday. Lalit Kala Academy, Chandigarh Sahitya Academy and Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy are functioning from within the premises of the Rani Bai Mahila Bhawan through a 33-year lease approved by the MC House. (HT Photo)

Inaugurated in 2016, the auditorium and the remaining works of Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan were completed in December 2021. Built with an objective to provide facilities to the women in the field of art, entrepreneurship, skill, development and other related activities, the mahila bhawan is now equipped with an auditorium, an open air theatre, a gym, a library, counselling and research facility, exhibition and display rooms, lecture halls, counselling rooms, private rooms and dormitory for night stay, canteen, kitchen, pantry, and dining hall.

Besides this, Lalit Kala Academy, Chandigarh Sahitya Academy and Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy are also functioning from within the premises of the bhawan through a 33-year lease approved by the MC House.

As per civic body’s plan, individual co-working space and cubicles will be created within the available rooms to provide self-employment and network opportunities to women. This space will be inclusive of one table, one chair, electric power point, Wi-Fi access and an inbuilt locker.

With an aim to make the bhawan a “self sustaining” facility, booking rates have been proposed for events to be organised within its premises. The rates of auditorium, conference hall, exhibition hall, open theatre, guestroom, lecture, hall, performing art, incubation centre and counselling room have been set as per various categories ( see box).

In the proposed plan, MC also clarified that the bookings for dormitory and guest rooms will be made available for only females and no male member of the family above 12 years of age shall be allowed to stay with the female guest. Also, no female less than 16 years of age shall be allowed to stay unaccompanied. The bookings for dormitory, guestrooms, auditorium, conference hall and other facilities will be made on a first come first serve basis at reception desk or relevant online link.

The proposal also includes other terms and conditions, including booking period, refundable security, limited use of music or loudspeaker, access of library and other facilities to be allowed by the librarian, uniform for regular and outsourced employees of housekeeping, cancellation of bookings and others.

Officials of the civic body said the MC commissioner can relax any of the conditions in public interest and can cancel or reject applications without assigning any reason or in case of violation of any of the terms and conditions. All disputes shall be settled subject to the jurisdiction of quotes in Chandigarh jurisdiction only.