Chandigarh MC poll: BJP’s plan for sweet celebrations ends on a sour note

While campaigning, city BJP president Arun Sood had said the party will get a clean sweep in the Chandigarh MC poll, but when counting started, there was a sombre mood in their office
After the Chandigarh MC poll results were declared, BJP held a meeting at Kamalam on Monday evening. (HT File)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 04:52 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

While campaigning, city BJP president Arun Sood on various occasions had said the BJP will get a clean sweep in the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections, but when counting started on Monday morning, there was a sombre mood outside Kamalam in Sector 33.

As per sources, sweets had been brought to the venue and it had been decorated to celebrate the victory of the party, but nobody was seen celebrating outside the office.

While the counting was going on around 11.45, an argument also broke out outside the office. Some of the supporters present there thrashed two people who were sitting in a Skoda car with a Chandigarh number which remained parked outside the office in the middle of the road. The police had to be called to resolve the matter. The police said it was only a routine incident and no case was registered.

After winning his constituency, former senior deputy mayor of the MC, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu was one of the few councillors here who turned up to celebrate his victory around noon. “I’m thankful to Kirron Kher who came to vote despite her health issues. Due to the small margin of my victory, every single vote mattered,” he said while he greeted the party workers here and clicked pictures with them.

Residents of Sector 33 also said they had expected a racket on the counting day but were surprised at the situation here. General secretary of the Sector 33-B Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Kuljinder Sra said, “When Kher had won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the roads here were filled with party workers who were celebrating, dhols were being played and many residents also faced problems because of their celebrations. Crackers were also burst at the office after her victory, but we were struck by the silence here on Monday.”

Later in the evening, the BJP held a meeting at Kamalam. It was held by national vice president of BJP Saudan Singh and he congratulated all newly elected BJP councillors and told them to thank the people of their respective wards and serve them well. BJP city president Arun Sood, former president Sanjay Tandon and city unit general secretary Rambir Bhatti were also present for this meeting.

Story Saved
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
