Chandigarh MC polls: Draw of lots for reservation of wards today

The draw of lots for reservation of wards for women and Scheduled Caste candidates for the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections will be held on Tuesday.

The Chandigarh state election commissioner, SK Srivastava, will conduct the draw of lots in the presence of representatives of political parties at the UT Guest House in Sector 6 at 10.30am.

The elections to 35 wards are scheduled in December this year, as the five-year period of the Chandigarh MC is ending on December 31.

Of these, 16 wards will be reserved, including 12 for women (nine general category and three SC category) and seven for SC candidates (including the three SC woman candidates).

The elections will be conducted by nine returning officers (ROs) and each of them will be assisted by two assistant returning officers (AROs). Besides, two ROs and four AROs have been kept in reserve.