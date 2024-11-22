Chandigarh MC providing govt vehicles to ineligible officials: Audit

The director general of audit (central), Chandigarh, on Thursday revealed that the municipal corporation (MC) is irregularly providing government vehicles or hired taxis to non-entitled officers, increasing financial burden. As per staff car rules, the officers who are entitled for availing the facility include officers of joint secretary to government rank or above; or head of department drawing pay in the senior administrative grade and above. (HT FIle Photo)

In its report, the auditor said, “During the test check MC’s records for the year 2023-2024, it was noticed that government vehicles or hired taxies have been provided to seven such officers who are not eligible for the government vehicles. As a result, MC is bearing extra financial burden.”

As per the report, the officers include a district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), an assistant public relation officer, a tehsildar, three station fire officers (Phase 1, Phase 3 and Manimajra stations), and private secretary to municipal commissioner.

The auditor clarified that as per staff car rule, issued by department of expenditure, the officers who are entitled for availing the facility include officers of joint secretary to government rank or above; or head of department drawing pay in the senior administrative grade and above. Such facility is subject to the condition that the officer would not be eligible for transport allowance.

The auditor further stated that officers drawing pay in levels 14 and above in the pay matrix, who are entitled to the use of official cars, shall be given the option to avail the facility or to draw the transport allowance at the rate of ₹15,750 per annum plus dearness allowance thereon. In addition, before permitting the allowance, the option exercised by the officer will be examined by the administrative ministry and will be required to be certified by competent authority.

The auditor directed the civic body to verify the facts and figures and provide relevant record in support of reply and provide the details regarding the hired taxis for the officers. The auditor also sought details about the names of officers, pay scale, and the period for which the vehicles were allotted, total annual expenditure incurred, amount of deduction of transport allowance during the year and excessive expenditure incurred.

In the last General House meeting of the MC, city councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi had also raised objection over providing car facilities to non-entitled officers, including social development officer, photographer, chief account officer, law officer, assistant public relation officer, chief sanitary inspectors, request for proposal consultant and a daily wager from MC’s health wing.