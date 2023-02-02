Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC recovers 4.11 crore pending dues from government institutions

Chandigarh MC recovers 4.11 crore pending dues from government institutions

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 02, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Chandigarh MC has also served one-month notices have been served to the non-paying institutions that owe the civic body an approximate ₹74.67 crore

Chandigarh MC recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.11 crore in form of pending dues from government institutions. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Looking to recover service charges and property tax dues, the municipal corporation (MC) has tightened the noose around defaulting government institutions and autonomous bodies.

The MC has recently recovered 4.11 crore from authorities as service charges/property tax and one-month notices have been served to the non-paying institutions that owe the civic body an approximate 74.67 crore.

Speaking about the latest developments, mayor Anup Gupta on Wednesday said regular efforts have helped the MC recover 4.11 crore on account of service charges/property tax arrears from Hotel Shivalik View, Lake View, and the Chef, Sector 17, the department of CITCO.

Additionally, the Haryana government has paid tax against buildings of mini secretariat and tax tribunal. Employees State Insurance Corporation and Red Cross, Sector 16, Chandigarh respectively.

Gupta added that one-month notices have been served to Panjab University; PGIMER; PEC; Tech Teachers Training Institute, Sector 26; Kendriya Primary School, Sector 31; College of Engineering, Sector 26; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 29; Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 25; Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Sector 17; KV Primary School, Sector 47; Nirman Sadan, Sector 33; Railway Station, Daria; IMTECH, Sector 39; mini secretariat, Punjab, Sector 9; CRPF camp, Sector 43; HRTC workshop, Industrial Area Phase I; Haryana PWD, Sector 19; the government press and printing, Haryana, Sector 18; UT chief engineer respectively.

The mayor said appropriate legal action will be initiated against the non-paying institutions after the notice period.

Thursday, February 02, 2023
