Chandigarh MC removes 40 unauthorised boards, slaps fine of ₹1.8cr on 5
The municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday removed 40 unauthorised boards and imposed a penalty of ₹1.8 crore on five firms for illegal hoardings.
According to MC, the violators included Best Ever in Sector 22-D; Kashwi Tution, Madam Maya and DK Goyal, Connect, Porter, Bansal Classes, EDVX Trum, all in Sector 34; and Appetizer Food Point, Sanjay Dhaba, Daily Dose, Batra Corner, Anamika Boutique, Shiv Food, Booth Number 88, Spy Singh, Hair Dresser, My Insurance Point, Shine and Glowand PC Laptop Repair, all in Sector 27.
An MC official said the drive was conducted in view of road safety and city’s aesthetics.
The crackdown against illegal hoardings and boards was launched following an order from MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, who directed officials to conduct regular inspections in city markets for violations. Advertisement boards, banners and posters need to be installed in the line with the provisions of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, and after permission from MC. Any self-signages at shops exceeding 1.5 square metres also need prior consent from MC.
Mitra said proper awareness meetings regarding these provisions were organised with all stakeholders in April before launching the drive.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics