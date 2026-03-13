Chandigarh MC rolls out quarterly, half-yearly, yearly parking passes

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has introduced quarterly, half-yearly and yearly subscription options under its “MC One Pass” parking system, allowing users to avail lower effective monthly rates. The passes will be available for MC-managed parking locations, including Sector 17 Plaza, Sector 22 Market, Sector 35 Market, Sukhna Lake and the surface parking area at Elante Mall. (HT)

The initiative, in collaboration with Bank of Baroda, aims to make city parking more convenient, cashless and economical for daily commuters. The new slab structure is designed to reward long-term users with significant cost benefits while eliminating the hassle of repeated cash payments at parking sites.

For four-wheelers, the monthly pass costs ₹500. The quarterly pass is priced at ₹1,200, the half-yearly pass at ₹2,200 and the yearly pass at ₹4,200, reducing the effective monthly cost to ₹400, ₹367 and ₹350, respectively, and offering a total saving of nearly 30%.

Two-wheeler users can opt for a monthly pass of ₹250, a quarterly pass of ₹600, a half-yearly pass of ₹1,100 and a yearly pass of ₹2,100, bringing the effective monthly cost down to ₹200, ₹183 and ₹175, respectively.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar said residents can register for the passes by scanning QR codes installed at parking sites or through the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Bank of Baroda portals.

Highlighting the digital transformation behind the initiative, Kumar said the move was a key step towards a paperless, transparent and citizen-friendly parking management system.

With the introduction of longer-duration digital passes, the MC expects to reduce congestion at parking entry points, minimise cash handling, and provide a faster, seamless parking experience for thousands of commuters across the city. The “MC One Pass” initiative is also expected to strengthen Chandigarh’s vision of becoming a smart, efficient and digitally empowered city.