Chandigarh MC’s financial crisis taking a toll on city’s growth

From broken roads, damaged footpaths to neglected parks and poorly maintained public toilets, city’s infrastructure has taken a severe hit as the municipal corporation (MC) continues to grapple with a financial crisis, with UT residents facing the brunt of this economic crunch. No tenders for development works have been floated since May 2024, bringing Chandigarh’s growth to a standstill. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Along with broken roads, non functional streetlights are adding to the woes of people.

Despite the UT administration releasing annual grants-in-aid periodically, the funds remain insufficient to initiate new projects.

Since May last year, no fresh tenders have been floated, effectively bringing the city’s growth to a standstill. Essential projects, including re-carpeting of roads, renovation of community centers, improvement of public toilets and cremation grounds, and beautification of markets, have all been stalled.

One of the most pressing concerns is the deteriorating condition of the city’s roads. Nearly 400 km of roads require urgent repairs, but due to a shortage of funds, even approved projects remain in limbo. While paperwork for major roadworks has been completed, tenders remain unopened, further delaying the process.

The crisis has also impacted city parks, with payments to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), responsible for maintaining 45% of the city’s 1,800 neighbourhood parks, pending for over six months. The delays have made if difficult for the RWA’s to continue the upkeep thus leaving parks in neglected state. Even the parks maintained by civic body are overlooked.

Public toilets across the city are in dire need of repair, but only a few were fixed ahead of the Swachh Survekshan survey. Residents claim that complaints about sanitation and maintenance have gone unanswered due to the financial shortfall.

Deepika Sharma, a Sector 34 resident, said, “Public toilets need urgent repairs, but nothing is being done despite multiple complaints on various platforms.”

Chairman of Chandigarh resident’s association welfare federation, Hitesh Puri said, “For the past year, the MC has been focusing only on paying salaries, with no development work happening. RWAs have not been reimbursed for over six months, footpaths are in poor condition and roads are full of potholes. The city’s infrastructure is crumbling.”

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi said, “Several of city’s key infrastructure projects are at halt since almost two years now, including crucial projects like food street in Sector 15, repair of underpass connecting Sector 15, repair of community centres agendas of which were approved even two years ago.”