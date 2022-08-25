Chandigarh MC starts processing floral waste into puja samagri
The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) started processing floral waste on Wednesday; around 450 kg floral waste is currently generated in the city everyday, which rises to 700 kg during the festive season
The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) started processing floral waste on Wednesday.
“Dovetailing Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), five self-help groups (SHG) with 30 women were trained in the art of processing floral waste into puja samagri (items for religious ceremonies) by MC,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.
Around 450 kg floral waste is currently generated in Chandigarh everyday, which rises to 700 kg during the festive season. “There are 156 locations we have identified in Chandigarh which includes religious places and florist shops. Of these, 50 locations are generating more than 3 kg per day,” said Mitra.
SAI Trust, a religious organisation, came forward and offered land for the daily processing and also an outlet where the samagri will be sold.
“This project shall provide meaningful livelihood to 30 women and also ensure complete processing of 450-kg floral waste from mandirs, banquet halls, and florists,” said Mitra.
The full operation will start from August 26 onward. MC had earlier started processing sanitary, domestic hazardous and coconut waste.
-
4 sisters who beat man to death in Shikohabad sent to judicial custody
Agra Four sisters, accused of beating a man to death, were sent to jail on Wednesday after being presented in court in Firozabad. Fed up by the indecent acts and comments of the deceased, they and their three brothers had beaten the man to death in at Kheda locality in Shikohabad on Monday night district. A case was registered against all seven. They are in all seven sisters, one of whom is married.
-
Resident doctors upset over Covid-19 stipend disparity
Mumbai: Resident doctors of BYL Nair Hospital, one of the four tertiary care hospitals of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, have written to the hospital director requesting equal pay among all resident doctors in civic-run hospitals. The resident doctors, who played a vital role during the pandemic, were paid ₹10,000 every month for Covid-19 work from May 2020. Dr Neelam Andrade, director, of major civic hospitals, said they are investigating the matter.
-
Govt to brand fertiliser subsidy as PM scheme
The Union government has decided to brand the Centre's fertilizer subsidy programme as a prime minister's scheme, naming it as the “Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana”, according to a notification by the fertilisers ministry on Wednesday, which HT has seen. Fertiliser companies will have to display the programme's new name prominently in their packaging. Under the federally subsidized programme, the Union government reimburses fertilizer companies for selling their products to cultivators at lower-than-market prices.
-
Man dies in police custody in Pune, family alleges foul play
A 29-year-old youth facing several criminal cases died in police custody, officials said on Wednesday as family of the deceased allege torture. Nagesh Ramdas Pawar, a resident of Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district and belonging to a denotified tribe who was arrested in robbery and dacoity case, allegedly died in police custody late on Tuesday when he was hospitalised at Sassoon General Hospital for treatment related to pneumonia.
-
HT education summit: Learning English as crucial as regional languages for success, says CM Baghel
New Delhi: The importance of regional language cannot be ignored in primary education, but learning English is equally crucial for success, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said at the Hindustan Times Education Summit 2022. He stressed that his government has published and distributed study materials in 16 regional languages and four languages from neighbouring states for primary education.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics