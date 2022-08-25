Chandigarh MC starts processing floral waste into puja samagri

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) started processing floral waste on Wednesday.

“Dovetailing Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), five self-help groups (SHG) with 30 women were trained in the art of processing floral waste into puja samagri (items for religious ceremonies) by MC,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Around 450 kg floral waste is currently generated in Chandigarh everyday, which rises to 700 kg during the festive season. “There are 156 locations we have identified in Chandigarh which includes religious places and florist shops. Of these, 50 locations are generating more than 3 kg per day,” said Mitra.

SAI Trust, a religious organisation, came forward and offered land for the daily processing and also an outlet where the samagri will be sold.

“This project shall provide meaningful livelihood to 30 women and also ensure complete processing of 450-kg floral waste from mandirs, banquet halls, and florists,” said Mitra.

The full operation will start from August 26 onward. MC had earlier started processing sanitary, domestic hazardous and coconut waste.