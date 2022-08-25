Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC starts processing floral waste into puja samagri

Chandigarh MC starts processing floral waste into puja samagri

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:10 AM IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) started processing floral waste on Wednesday; around 450 kg floral waste is currently generated in the city everyday, which rises to 700 kg during the festive season

Women from self-help groups in Chandigarh making items used for religious ceremonies with floral waste. (HT)
Women from self-help groups in Chandigarh making items used for religious ceremonies with floral waste. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) started processing floral waste on Wednesday.

“Dovetailing Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), five self-help groups (SHG) with 30 women were trained in the art of processing floral waste into puja samagri (items for religious ceremonies) by MC,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Around 450 kg floral waste is currently generated in Chandigarh everyday, which rises to 700 kg during the festive season. “There are 156 locations we have identified in Chandigarh which includes religious places and florist shops. Of these, 50 locations are generating more than 3 kg per day,” said Mitra.

SAI Trust, a religious organisation, came forward and offered land for the daily processing and also an outlet where the samagri will be sold.

“This project shall provide meaningful livelihood to 30 women and also ensure complete processing of 450-kg floral waste from mandirs, banquet halls, and florists,” said Mitra.

The full operation will start from August 26 onward. MC had earlier started processing sanitary, domestic hazardous and coconut waste.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The four sisters were presented in court on Wednesday in Firozabad and were sent to 14-day judicial custody. (Pic for representation)

    4 sisters who beat man to death in Shikohabad sent to judicial custody

    Agra Four sisters, accused of beating a man to death, were sent to jail on Wednesday after being presented in court in Firozabad. Fed up by the indecent acts and comments of the deceased, they and their three brothers had beaten the man to death in at Kheda locality in Shikohabad on Monday night district. A case was registered against all seven. They are in all seven sisters, one of whom is married.

  • Mumbai, India - August 04, 2021: A decorated main gate of BYL Nair Hospital during its centenary celebrations at Mumbai Central, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 04, 2021. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Resident doctors upset over Covid-19 stipend disparity

    Mumbai: Resident doctors of BYL Nair Hospital, one of the four tertiary care hospitals of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, have written to the hospital director requesting equal pay among all resident doctors in civic-run hospitals. The resident doctors, who played a vital role during the pandemic, were paid ₹10,000 every month for Covid-19 work from May 2020. Dr Neelam Andrade, director, of major civic hospitals, said they are investigating the matter.

  • Two-thirds of the area on the top half of a fertilizer bag will be used for the official branding of the subsidy programme as a prime minister’s scheme, according to new packaging standards. (HT Photo)

    Govt to brand fertiliser subsidy as PM scheme

    The Union government has decided to brand the Centre's fertilizer subsidy programme as a prime minister's scheme, naming it as the “Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana”, according to a notification by the fertilisers ministry on Wednesday, which HT has seen. Fertiliser companies will have to display the programme's new name prominently in their packaging. Under the federally subsidized programme, the Union government reimburses fertilizer companies for selling their products to cultivators at lower-than-market prices.

  • A 29-year-old youth facing criminal cases died in police custody in Pune, officials said on Wednesday as family of the deceased allege torture. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    Man dies in police custody in Pune, family alleges foul play

    A 29-year-old youth facing several criminal cases died in police custody, officials said on Wednesday as family of the deceased allege torture. Nagesh Ramdas Pawar, a resident of Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district and belonging to a denotified tribe who was arrested in robbery and dacoity case, allegedly died in police custody late on Tuesday when he was hospitalised at Sassoon General Hospital for treatment related to pneumonia.

  • Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (PTI)

    HT education summit: Learning English as crucial as regional languages for success, says CM Baghel

    New Delhi: The importance of regional language cannot be ignored in primary education, but learning English is equally crucial for success, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said at the Hindustan Times Education Summit 2022. He stressed that his government has published and distributed study materials in 16 regional languages and four languages from neighbouring states for primary education.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out