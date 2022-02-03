Chandigarh MC suspends anti-encroachment drive after locals’ protest

After a strong protest lodged by local residents, the Chandigarh municipal corporation suspended its anti-encroachment drive in Manimajra here on Wednesday.

Under the drive, an old Balaji temple in Subhash Nagar was to be razed.

Local councillor AAP’s Suman Devi joined the sit-in organised by locals at the temple to stop the demolition.

Later, mayor Sarabjit Kaur and Congress councillor Darshana Devi also reached the spot. Councillors said the matter was taken up with the MC commissioner, following which the anti-encroachment drive was stopped.

A resident said, “Balaji temple is very old. Recently, an additional small room was built at the temple for accommodating the temple’s workers. But today, MC officials came to demolish the temple.”