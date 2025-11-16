Chandigarh MC to begin relocating stray dogs from hospitals, schools in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) will begin relocating stray dogs from the PGI, GMSH-16, railway station, bus stands and outside schools in view of the recent Supreme Court’s guidelines. To ensure that the vacant spots left by stray dogs after they are picked are not occupied by dogs who may enter the city from the periphery, the Chandigarh MC will be taking to the owner of institutions to build adequate fences to ensure no new dogs enter the areas. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A steering committee has been formed by the MC which will relocate the dogs to dog pound in Raipur Kalan (Animal birth control centre). Unlike previous rules, these dogs are not to be released back onto the streets from which they were picked up.

A proposal has also been mooted for a building shelter with a capacity of at least 3,000 dogs to come up in Raipur Kalan.

An MC official said Chandigarh is home to 9000 stray dogs and the civic body will begin the drive by first picking the stray dogs from hospitals, the railway station and bus stand.

The corporation has also urged the animal lovers to adopt the stray dogs and not just feed them. “We strongly urge the animal lovers to adopt the stray dogs for they need a home and care,” said the official.

The civic body emphasised that this is for the “larger public interest” to prevent dog bites and rabies, and warned that any obstruction would face strict action.

Social welfare panel demands stern measures to curb stray animal menace

The social welfare committee of Chandigarh Administration has expressed serious concern over the increasing stray animal, including dogs, menace in Chandigarh and has desired strong and stern steps be taken to curb the same. It was pointed out that because of the stray dogs and stray animals menace in Chandigarh, a large number of people are being hit almost every day which has caused panic in the minds of people especially children, women and elderly citizens.

The committee which met under the chairmanship of Satya Pal Jain, additional solicitor general of India, in UT Guest House last evening, decided to take up this issue on priority basis and involve the representatives of various social organisations of Chandigarh to suggest a proper solution to the problem.

The members also expressed concern over the delay in the construction of Senior Citizen Home in Sector 49, Chandigarh. It was noticed that although a plot of more than one acre had been earmarked for this purpose, about 2 years back, still the construction plan is moving with a very slow speed. The committee asked the UT engineering department to expedite the implementation of this project and submit the status report in the next meeting.

The committee was informed that out of 31 missing children in Chandigarh, seven children have been traced and now 24 children are missing. The Committee requested the Chandigarh Police to expedite the tracing of these children.

It was noticed that a 5 acre plot is lying vacant in Sector 41 which was earmarked for CGHS Dispensary. The committee requested the department concerned to submit a status report before the next date of meeting as to what steps have been taken to construct the dispensary.

The committee also recommended the UT administration to take extra care for the senior citizens in the matter of law and order, their visiting various government offices, etc. It was pointed out by Dr Parminder Singh that GMSH-16 has now earmarked an ambulance with the requisite medical staff to visit the residences of senior citizens in case of any medical requirement.