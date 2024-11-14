Chandigarh MC to set up night shelters at 8 places from Dec 1 to Feb 28

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to establish night shelters at eight key locations across the city to accommodate the homeless population. The shelters, which will be operational from December 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, come at a projected cost of ₹1.6 crore. The night shelters, which have previously been set up by the MC, attract thousands of people annually.

With an aim at protecting the most vulnerable residents from the biting cold and provide them with a safe, warm place to sleep, the civic body on Wednesday invited tenders for setting up of temporary waterproof night shelters at eight different locations for homeless people from December 1 to February 28. The firms can submit their bids online by November 18.

The night shelters, which have previously been set up by the MC, attract thousands of people annually. Last winter, the 18 shelters established by the MC at these sites provided substantial relief, offering free shelter to over 450 people each night at full capacity.

The shelters, located at Sector 9, outside the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16, Sector 17, Sector 20 C, Sector 22, Sector 29, Sector 34, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, Sector 43 bus stand, had offered free refuge with blankets, heaters, geysers, washrooms, and CCTV security. Notably, female guards remain on watch for 24/7, and cleaning staff also visit twice daily.

The shelters remain packed each night, with more than 400 individuals seeking refuge daily, the data shared by MC had revealed.

“As the city braces for winter, these shelters are essential to safeguard the homeless population, offering a critical lifeline to those in need. However, last year too, the shelters were running at full capacity, and many homeless people were still forced to sleep outside in the biting cold. I urge MC to set up a few more shelters, especially outside the PGIMER, this year so that more people can avail the facility. Also, MC and some NGOs should join hands to also provide langar facilities for the needy people,” said city councillor Sachin Galav.