Chandigarh: Mercury dives by 7 notches as fog cover blocks sunlight

The sunny respite over the past two days was short-lived as dense fog between Monday night and Tuesday morning caused the day temperature to plunge by seven notches. Visibility had gone down to just 80 metres on Monday night around 11.30 pm. It improved to 1,200 metres on Tuesday morning at 8.30 am, but the haze continued with cloud cover, limiting sunlight. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of dense fog in the city on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

This led to the maximum temperature falling from 22.8°C on Monday to 15.1°C on Tuesday, 1.1 degrees below normal. Last year, the maximum temperature had gone down to 9.4°C on January 21, the coldest in 11 years.

As per IMD officials, due to moisture from snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, dense fog is likely to make a comeback again in the city while temperature will drop further due to chilly winds from the hilly areas.

Further, an active Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the city this weekend.

Meanwhile, amid the foggy weather overnight, the minimum temperature rose from 9.8°C to 11.6°C, 5.1 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise a little to 16°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 10°C.

Three flights cancelled, eight delayed

As many as eight flights, including three arrivals, were delayed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport amid the foggy weather conditions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three arrival flights by IndiGo, including 6E2194 Delhi flight, 6E6204 Mumbai flight and 6E6385 Bengaluru flight, were also cancelled.