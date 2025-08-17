Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
Chandigarh: MeT issues 2-day yellow alert for heavy rain

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 04:44 am IST

On Saturday, the maximum temperature stood at 33.5°C, a slight decrease from Friday’s 33.7°C. The minimum temperature increased from 24.9°C on Friday to 25.8°C on Saturday. The day temperature may drop to 31°C and the minimum to 25°C on Tuesday, they said.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday and Monday, stating that there are chances of heavy rain at isolated places.

Walkers enjoying the pleasant weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)
The department further said that cloudy conditions will prevail in the city till Thursday.

Sukhna flood gates opened 3rd time this season, closed after 8 hrs

The Sukhna flood gates had to be opened for the third time this season on Friday evening, around 7, as the water level reached close to the danger mark of 1,163-ft. The flood gates were closed around 3 am on Saturday as the water level dropped to 1,162.5-ft after the excess water was released into the Sukhna Choe. The floodgates had been previously opened on August 6 and 8.

