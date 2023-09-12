Chandigarh: Mishap victim’s widow, kids awarded 16-lakh relief

Over six years after a 49-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision with a motorcycle in Kurukshetra, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has awarded a compensation of over ₹16 lakh to his widow and three children. Relief comes over six years after the 49-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision with a motorcycle in Kurukshetra. (Shutterstock)

The order came on the plea of Sunita, 47, the widow of Jai Ram, the mishap victim, who hailed from Ismailabad, Kurukshetra.

The petition said Ram worked as a labourer and earned around ₹600 per day. On May 28, 2017, after finishing work, he left from Grain Market, Ismailabad, on his bicycle for his house in Sant Nagar Colony, Ismailabad.

Around 10.30 pm, Ram stopped to cross the road, when a speeding motorcycle hit him, leaving him grievously injured.

A passer-by rushed him to the civil hospital in Ismailabad in an ambulance. But Ram was declared dead.

Filing a claim petition against the motorcyclist, Naresh Kumar of Ambala City, motorcycle owner Chanchal Singh of Pehowa, Kurukshetra, and vehicle’s insurer National Insurance Company Ltd, Chandigarh, Ram’s family sought compensation.

In their response, the motorcycle driver and owner submitted that the vehicle was insured. They denied the entire remaining version of the petition and prayed for its dismissal.

The insurance company contested the version of the petition and its maintainability. It also claimed that the driver did not have a valid driving licence and the motorcycle was being driven in contravention of the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

However, the tribunal allowed the claim petition and awarded ₹16,71,500 in favour of Ram’s family, to be paid jointly and severally by all respondents. Out of the total amount, Ram’s three children will receive ₹2 lakh each and the remaining amount of ₹10.71 lakh will go to the widow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON