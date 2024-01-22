Chandigarh: Mivaan shines in maiden appearance at Chief Commissioner Cup

22-year-old Mivaan Singh emerged victorious in the Chandigarh Golf Club’s annual flagship tournament, the Chief Commissioner Cup 2023, which concluded with a thrilling display of skill and sportsmanship. Commenting on his debut win, Mivaan Singh said: “I am truly honoured and grateful to have clinched the Chief Commissioner Cup in my very first appearance at the tournament.” (HT Photo)

In a battle on the greens, Mivaan displayed exceptional skill and composure to overcome his formidable opponent, Siddharth Jain, an emerging talent within the club. Siddharth Jain put up a commendable fight.

Commenting on his debut win, Mivaan Singh said: “I am truly honoured and grateful to have clinched the Chief Commissioner Cup in my very first appearance at the tournament. The Chandigarh Golf Club has a rich history, and joining the esteemed list of past champions is a humbling experience. I dedicate this win to the spirit of the game and the unwavering support from my family and friends.”

Congratulating Mivaan, veteran Jeev Milkha Singh said, “He is a talented player with a conduct of a gentleman. I wish him more success in the future.”

Dronacharya awardee coach Jesse Grewal also lauded Mivaan’s win on his maiden appearance. In the past, the likes of Chiranjeev Milkha Singh [1986], Harmeet Kahlon [1989, 1992], Sandeep Sandhu [1994, 2013], Gurbaaz Mann [1998, 2000], and K Raghav Bhandari [2020, 2021, 2022] have won this title.