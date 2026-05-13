Chandigarh: Mohali court convicts two under NDPS Act for possessing heroin

A special court in Mohali has convicted two men under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possessing 23.40 grams of heroin after both accused admitted during trial that the recovery was made from them. While deciding the sentence, the court considered the 39 days already served in custody and that the recovered heroin fell under non-commercial quantity. (HT File)

The court convicted Nabbi, a resident of Heera Nagar in Ferozepur, and Pippal Singh, a resident of Nihala Kilcha village in Ferozepur district, under Section 21 (illegal activity involving manufactured drugs) of the NDPS Act. The court sentenced both convicts to an imprisonment of 39 days and imposed a fine of ₹3,000 each. The accused has already served 39 days in custody during the investigation and trial proceedings.

According to the prosecution, police arrested the accused on June 19, 2025, near the T-point close to Delhi Public School on Kishanpura Road in Dhakoli. Police stated that the accused were travelling on an Activa scooter when officers recovered 23.40 grams of heroin from their possession. The police later filed a chargesheet before the court.

During the trial, sub-inspector (SI) Harjinder Singh appeared as a prosecution witness and disclosed the details regarding the recovery and investigation conducted in the case.

The court noted that when the matter came up for prosecution evidence, both accused expressed their intention to confess guilt. The court said that the accused were informed by both their counsel and the court that their statements could be used against them and could result in conviction.

Despite the warning, both accused admitted before the court that police had recovered heroin, and stated that they understood the consequences of their confession but still chose to plead guilty.

The court observed that the confessional statements had been made voluntarily and without pressure. Holding that there was no reason to discard the confession, the court convicted both accused under the NDPS Act.

While deciding the sentence, the court considered the 39 days already served in custody and that the recovered heroin fell under non-commercial quantity.