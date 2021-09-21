Chandigarh: Monsoon deficit drops to 32%, more rain on cards

Staying above 40% for most part of August, monsoon deficit in Chandigarh has started to fall, and reached 32% on Monday due to the recent showers.

After thunderstorm on Monday evening, chances for rain will continue in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rains during four months from June to September are considered monsoon. Against a normal rainfall of 807.1 mm, Chandigarh has received 546 mm this monsoon, leading to a deficit of 32%.

However, this month has seen 118.3 mm rain so far, much higher than 22 mm rain recorded in September 2020 (but lower than that in the previous years). This month’s tally is also inching towards 168.3 mm, which was recorded in August.

“Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and other pressure differences, moisture-laden clouds are reaching the region, leading to rain. For the next three to four days, light rain up to 20 mm can be expected in scattered stations of the region, including Chandigarh,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD Chandigarh.

On Monday, even as the IMD observatory in Sector 39 recorded just trace rainfall, there was downpour in northern parts of the city, which also led to waterlogged roads. However, maximum temperature went up from Sunday’s 34°C to 34.4°C on Monday, and minimum temperature also rose from 25.7°C to 27.2°C.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 31°C and minimum temperature around 25-26°C, stated the weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, monsoon withdrawal is expected to be delayed this year as well. Against the normal date of September 23, it was declared on September 30 last year.