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    Chandigarh: Monsoon to hit lull this week

    Western disturbance has weakened; IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul says the monsoon axis has shifted more eastwards and rain will continue mostly in northeast India

    Published on: Jul 13, 2026, 08:48:06 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    After heavy rain last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that monsoon rainfall will decrease this week. Officials are blaming it on the shift of the monsoon axis, while the western disturbance (WD) that was active last week has also weakened.

    Visitors taking a stroll at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
    Visitors taking a stroll at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the monsoon axis has shifted more eastwards and rain will continue mostly in northeast India. A dry air system will prevail over the Chandigarh region for around a week, he stated. According to him, this is also a consequence of the El Niño system which has largely remained absent so far.

    Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 33.9°C on Saturday to 36.1°C on Sunday, 1.8°C above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 24.2°C on Saturday to 26.2°C on Sunday, still 0.4°C below normal.

    In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 36°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 25°C.

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