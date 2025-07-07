Chandigarh: MP Tewari unveils CCTVs to enhance public safety

Member of parliament Manish Tewari inaugurated a series of CCTV cameras installed in public spaces of Sector 45 C and D on Sunday. The initiative, aimed at enhancing security, was funded through the MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLADS). MP Manish Tewari during the inauguration event in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT)

The inauguration event was attended by prominent local figures, including Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky, area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Dilawar Singh, and senior citizens of the area.

Councillor Gabi expressed gratitude towards MP Tewari for utilising his development funds to install these security cameras and fulfilling his election promise to improve safety.

The installation marks the beginning of a larger project, with 76 CCTV cameras already placed in various public locations across Sector 45 C and D. The cameras are strategically positioned to monitor public spaces and inner roads, providing enhanced surveillance to deter potential criminal activities.

Councillor Gabi also mentioned plans to extend the installation to other parts of Sector 45 and Sector 46, further bolstering the area’s security infrastructure.

The installation of CCTV cameras comes as part of a broader initiative to address safety concerns in the area.

During the event, councillor Gabi informed MP Tewari about the ongoing parking challenges faced by residents in Sector 45 and Burail Market and requested construction of a multistorey parking facility in Sector 45 D.

A memorandum was also submitted to MP Tewari in this regard by Balbir Singh Uttam, general secretary of Chandigarh Vyapar Mandal, and Bharat Bhushan Kapila, advisor of the association.

In his address, MP Tewari applauded the efforts of Gabi and expressed his satisfaction with the positive response from local residents. He noted that while Chandigarh is often considered a well-secured city, the high demand for CCTV cameras in this area reflected a growing sense of insecurity among the residents.

“I was surprised by how strongly residents felt the need for additional surveillance,” Tewari said, emphasizing that community security is a top priority. He reiterated that the funds allocated from his MPLADS were aimed at addressing this urgent need and ensuring the safety of all citizens.

Tewari also interacted with local residents to better understand their concerns, assuring them of his commitment to swift resolutions of public grievances. He stressed that the holistic development of the constituency would remain his main focus, and emphasized, “Lack of funds will never be an obstacle to development.”

MP Tewari concluded his address by highlighting the importance of CCTV surveillance in ensuring both public safety and peace of mind for the residents of Sector 45 C and D. The initiative is seen as a vital step towards making the area safer for all its residents.

Prominent attendees at the event included J.J. Singh, Sudarshan Singh Babbel, Paramjit Singh Benipal, and other members of the Group Housing Society. The event marked a significant milestone in efforts to enhance safety and security through modern technology in Chandigarh