Chandigarh: MP Tewari writes to Kataria, seeks relief for flood-affected villages

Congress MP Manish Tewari has written to UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria urging immediate relief and long-term measures to address the flooding of Patiala Ki Rao, which recently caused widespread damage in Dadumajra and Dhanas villages. The MP has demanded a girdawari (assessment of crop losses) so that affected farmers could be compensated. (HT File)

Tewari, who revisited both villages on September 6, said that agricultural land in Dadumajra had been devastated by silt and polluted water.

The MP has demanded a girdawari (assessment of crop losses) so that affected farmers could be adequately compensated.

Calling for a permanent solution, the MP stressed the need for proper drainage of Patiala Ki Rao from Nayagaon up to the Dadumajra bridge and beyond. He suggested desilting, removal of weeds and debris, strengthening embankments, and widening the watercourse to restore its natural flow.

He also recommended raising the height of the bridge connecting Dhanas to Punjab’s Toga village to enable farmers to access their lands on the other side of the river.

In addition, Tewari proposed developing the banks of Patiala Ki Rao into a planned green space with scenic walking tracks and decorative lighting, transforming the stretch into both a functional and recreational area.

The MP also flagged the swamp formation near Dhanas caused by leachate from the Dadumajra garbage dump, terming it a health hazard requiring urgent action.

While pointing out that Chandigarh administration already receives substantial central funding, Tewari said that he would also contribute from his MPLADS fund to ensure timely execution of the project.